Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $46.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Kozak & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,600 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 5,935 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 8.0% of Kozak & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $46,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,168,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $12,008,257,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,179,321,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,858,288,000 after purchasing an additional 534,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,050 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $877,406,000 after purchasing an additional 840,803 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $700.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $715.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $658.64. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $555.60 and a 12 month high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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