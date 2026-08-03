Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Holdings Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,270,503 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 633,645 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.78% of Kraft Heinz worth $208,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,933,219 shares of the company's stock worth $2,496,131,000 after purchasing an additional 616,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,725,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,310 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,034.1% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 16,477,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $332,382,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,893,686 shares of the company's stock worth $239,922,000 after buying an additional 341,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,366,474.35. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Wall Street Zen raised Kraft Heinz from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $28.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is presently -32.92%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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