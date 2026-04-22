Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 5,859 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,793 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 2,570 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $187.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.21. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $296.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Salesforce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $267.00 to $229.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $194.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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