L1 Capital International Pty Ltd Has $47.68 Million Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

L1 Capital International Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 367.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,875 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 101,290 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 2.5% of L1 Capital International Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd's holdings in American Express were worth $47,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in American Express by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 206,771 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $76,495,000 after acquiring an additional 61,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in American Express by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,465 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

American Express Stock Up 2.2%

AXP opened at $325.37 on Friday. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $286.15 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $315.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $222.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. Freedom Capital raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

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About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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