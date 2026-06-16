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L2 Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
Dell Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • L2 Asset Management cut its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 3,024 shares and ending with 29,613 shares worth about $3.73 million.
  • Several other large institutional investors increased their Dell holdings, including Vanguard, State Street, Geode Capital, Deutsche Bank, and Invesco, and 76.37% of Dell’s stock is now owned by hedge funds and other institutions.
  • Dell has seen heavy insider selling recently, with insiders selling nearly 4.9 million shares worth about $1.52 billion over the last 90 days, even as analysts remain largely bullish with an average rating of Moderate Buy.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

L2 Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,613 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after buying an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,715,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,450,000 after purchasing an additional 265,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,732 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $939,808,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Dell Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,517,070 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $694,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,336 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $688,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,317 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $74,634,837.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,535. This trade represents a 86.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,901,198 shares of company stock worth $1,521,626,975 in the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $475.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $408.33 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $269.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.19. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The company has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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