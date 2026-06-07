L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Stock Holdings Decreased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,098,057 shares of the company's stock after selling 106,585 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.66% of L3Harris Technologies worth $909,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $307.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.35. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $237.56 and a 12-month high of $379.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is 54.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $354.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,406.40. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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