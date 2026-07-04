Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Stock Holdings Lessened by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 31,348 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,540 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,518,542,000 after buying an additional 10,053,978 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,730,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $890,040,000 after buying an additional 3,649,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $351.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.93 and a 52-week high of $438.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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