Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.45 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 193.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $419.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company's fifty day moving average price is $424.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.71.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here