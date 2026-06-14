Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,988 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,509,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Trading Up 1.5%

BAC stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Autonomous Res lowered their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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