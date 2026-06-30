Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $80.19 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 31,238 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Oracle were worth $80,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $148.18 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock's 50 day moving average is $188.93 and its 200-day moving average is $174.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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