Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 166,651 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031,974 shares of the company's stock after selling 166,651 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.6% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned about 0.06% of Citigroup worth $117,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $2,800,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock worth $19,048,467,000 after buying an additional 4,938,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock worth $4,797,292,000 after buying an additional 2,871,074 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,082,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,319,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,978,000 after buying an additional 2,008,946 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6%

C opened at $142.61 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average is $121.15. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.61 and a 1-year high of $147.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $243.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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