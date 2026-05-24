Lathrop Investment Management Co. Has $10.06 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Lathrop Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,995 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up about 1.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Teradyne were worth $10,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $358.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company's fifty day moving average is $340.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.68. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.99 and a 52-week high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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