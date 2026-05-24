Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,886 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC's holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Tensor Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $8,830,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 395.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,344,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,414 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.86.

View Our Latest Report on LSCC

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $398,496.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $826,381.08. This represents a 32.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $104,622.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,388. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 29,995 shares of company stock worth $2,886,140 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC opened at $143.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,023.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.76. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $145.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $164.93 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The company's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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