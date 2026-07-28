Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,015 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 184,751 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $88,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.53.

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RTX Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $218.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $150.61 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.42. The company has a market capitalization of $294.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.89 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.41%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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