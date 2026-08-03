Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Free Report) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,968 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,006 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Intapp worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTA. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 737.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 108,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 95,380 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,093,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,831,625 shares of the company's stock worth $83,925,000 after acquiring an additional 65,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,302,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 148,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intapp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered Intapp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Intapp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 14,591 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $365,066.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 233,632 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,472.64. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $32.69 on Monday. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $47.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.The business had revenue of $146.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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