Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $13.14 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $695.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $541.00 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $638.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $711.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $855.00 to $854.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $707.00 to $696.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $778.00 to $769.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $787.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potentially solid quarterly results: Investors are looking for continued growth from Dupixent, Eylea HD and Libtayo, along with updates on buybacks and Regeneron’s development pipeline. The prior quarter showed strong momentum, with revenue rising 19% year over year and EPS exceeding analyst expectations. Regeneron To Report Earnings Tomorrow

Investors are looking for continued growth from Dupixent, Eylea HD and Libtayo, along with updates on buybacks and Regeneron’s development pipeline. The prior quarter showed strong momentum, with revenue rising 19% year over year and EPS exceeding analyst expectations. Positive Sentiment: Partnered Arcalyst momentum: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals exceeded second-quarter expectations, supported by sales of Arcalyst, which is partnered with Regeneron. The update may reinforce confidence in the commercial performance and royalty contribution of the collaboration, although the impact on REGN is indirect. Kiniksa Tops Q2 Estimates on Regeneron-Partnered Arcalyst

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals exceeded second-quarter expectations, supported by sales of Arcalyst, which is partnered with Regeneron. The update may reinforce confidence in the commercial performance and royalty contribution of the collaboration, although the impact on REGN is indirect. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings are the next major catalyst: Regeneron is scheduled to report before the market opens Thursday. Investors will focus on product sales, full-year guidance, pipeline commentary and management’s response to the recent clinical setback. Regeneron to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron is scheduled to report before the market opens Thursday. Investors will focus on product sales, full-year guidance, pipeline commentary and management’s response to the recent clinical setback. Negative Sentiment: Failed melanoma trial and litigation overhang: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities class actions alleging that Regeneron and executives misled investors about the Phase 3 Fianlimab-Libtayo trial, including its protocol changes and clinical differentiation. The trial failure reportedly caused a sharp selloff and an approximately $11 billion loss in market value. The lawsuits themselves may not create an immediate cash liability, but they add reputational, legal and pipeline risk. Investors have until September 14, 2026, to seek lead-plaintiff status. Regeneron Investor Alert

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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