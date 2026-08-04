Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Bunge Global SA $BG

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 379.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 25.6% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,595 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth about $15,400,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 33.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,131 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.8%

BG opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $134.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average of $119.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Bunge Global's revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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