Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,050 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Get KBR alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in KBR by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KBR by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 101,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KBR

KBR Price Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 5.49%.The company's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. KBR's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 4,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 54,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,826.88. This represents a 7.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shad E. Evans bought 8,375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.60 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,337,985. This represents a 23.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 29,875 shares of company stock worth $945,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KBR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KBR wasn't on the list.

While KBR currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here