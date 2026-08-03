Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Helios Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 948.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,164 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Helios Technologies

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 6,027 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $544,961.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,023,283.14. The trade was a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,121 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HLIO opened at $77.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Helios Technologies, Inc has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $95.05. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.98%.The company's revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research cut Helios Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Helios Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLIO

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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