Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,615 Shares of Timken Company (The) $TKR

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 330.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,947 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Timken were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Timken by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,886,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $290,320,000 after buying an additional 214,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Timken by 734.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,286,250 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $171,880,000 after buying an additional 2,012,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,042 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $155,055,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,613 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $115,394,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,273,668 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $107,154,000 after acquiring an additional 67,573 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 8,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,852.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 197,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,133,923.35. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $1,109,823.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,351.50. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 69,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $137.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $136.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.69. Timken Company has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $146.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Timken's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Timken from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Timken from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.00.

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Timken Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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