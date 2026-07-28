Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $47.27 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cencora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, Director Lauren M. Tyler purchased 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $311.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.82 and a 12-month high of $377.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $285.51 and its 200 day moving average is $316.05.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The company had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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