Lbp Am Sa Decreases Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Lbp Am Sa lowered its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,915 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,090 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 0.9% of Lbp Am Sa's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in RTX were worth $77,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 57.3% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large defense contract and production ramp — Raytheon (an RTX business) signed a ~$3.7B deal to supply Patriot GEM‑T interceptors to Ukraine and is expanding European production capacity, supporting near‑term revenue and backlog visibility. Read More.

Large defense contract and production ramp — Raytheon (an RTX business) signed a ~$3.7B deal to supply Patriot GEM‑T interceptors to Ukraine and is expanding European production capacity, supporting near‑term revenue and backlog visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Successful flight test of new sensor suite — Raytheon completed the first flight test of its RAIVEN® staring system on a UH‑60 Black Hawk, demonstrating capability that could help future sensor contracts and program wins. Read More.

Successful flight test of new sensor suite — Raytheon completed the first flight test of its RAIVEN® staring system on a UH‑60 Black Hawk, demonstrating capability that could help future sensor contracts and program wins. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Commercial aerospace wins and product awards — Collins Aerospace (RTX) secured multiple airline launch customers for its Helix main‑cabin seat and won a Crystal Cabin Award for SkyNook, supporting aftermarket and OEM content growth. Read More.

Commercial aerospace wins and product awards — Collins Aerospace (RTX) secured multiple airline launch customers for its Helix main‑cabin seat and won a Crystal Cabin Award for SkyNook, supporting aftermarket and OEM content growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings and consensus expectations — RTX heads into Q1 earnings with Wall Street expecting continued aerospace & defense strength; this event is a near‑term catalyst that could swing the stock either way. Read More.

Upcoming earnings and consensus expectations — RTX heads into Q1 earnings with Wall Street expecting continued aerospace & defense strength; this event is a near‑term catalyst that could swing the stock either way. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Retail GPU headlines are noise — multiple consumer GPU/RTX (NVIDIA) rumors and discounts appear in feeds but are unrelated to RTX Corporation’s business; treat these as distracting noise for RTX investors. Read More.

Retail GPU headlines are noise — multiple consumer GPU/RTX (NVIDIA) rumors and discounts appear in feeds but are unrelated to RTX Corporation’s business; treat these as distracting noise for RTX investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical tailwinds fading — market commentary notes sentiment cooled as ceasefire hopes in the Iran conflict reduce the immediate defense‑spending risk premium that had supported RTX’s rally. Read More.

Geopolitical tailwinds fading — market commentary notes sentiment cooled as ceasefire hopes in the Iran conflict reduce the immediate defense‑spending risk premium that had supported RTX’s rally. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/insider pressure — Jefferies trimmed expectations recently and Quiver/coverage notes outsized insider selling activity; both can weigh on near‑term sentiment despite buy ratings from many firms. Read More. Read More.

Analyst/insider pressure — Jefferies trimmed expectations recently and Quiver/coverage notes outsized insider selling activity; both can weigh on near‑term sentiment despite buy ratings from many firms. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term pullback vs. lofty multiple — after a strong run, valuation (PE ~40) leaves the stock sensitive to any soft guidance or macro/geopolitical de‑risking ahead of earnings. Read More.

RTX Stock Down 2.0%

RTX stock opened at $198.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm's fifty day moving average is $200.44 and its 200 day moving average is $186.82. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.63 and a one year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Vertical Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

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