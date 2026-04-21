Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Moody's Corporation $MCO

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.'s holdings in Moody's were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody's by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,170,285 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,228,337,000 after buying an additional 163,288 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody's by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375,768 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,213,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111,725 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Moody's by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,105 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $689,517,000 after buying an additional 91,463 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody's by 18.4% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,164,900 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $555,052,000 after acquiring an additional 181,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody's by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,122,423 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $534,812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $531.00 target price on shares of Moody's in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moody's from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Moody's in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody's from $526.00 to $489.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Moody's from $550.00 to $524.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody's has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $541.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Moody's Price Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $460.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $443.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.41. Moody's Corporation has a 1 year low of $402.28 and a 1 year high of $546.88. The company has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. Moody's had a return on equity of 66.01% and a net margin of 31.86%.The firm's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody's Corporation will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody's Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Moody's's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Moody's's payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Insider Activity at Moody's

In other Moody's news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 5,213 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.71, for a total transaction of $2,380,829.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,613,594.19. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 375 shares of Moody's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.71, for a total transaction of $171,266.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,123,049.89. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,222 shares of company stock worth $3,786,732. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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