Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 191.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,383 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 324,569 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.27% of Credo Technology Group worth $71,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5,358.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $236.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.17 and a 200 day moving average of $144.98. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.21 and a 52 week high of $240.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.13 and a beta of 3.17.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The company had revenue of $407.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $210.65.

Read Our Latest Report on Credo Technology Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $4,922,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,024,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,391,481.30. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 7,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $1,156,935.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 433,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,192,273.14. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 386,608 shares of company stock worth $50,371,351. Insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Credo Technology Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Credo Technology Group wasn't on the list.

While Credo Technology Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here