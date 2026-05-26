Free Trial
→ The SpaceX supplier that shipped 5 billion chips to Starlink (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Written by MarketBeat
May 26, 2026
Marvell Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, buying an additional 100,065 shares. It now owns 5,753,035 shares valued at about $488.9 million, or roughly 0.68% of the company.
  • Wall Street is turning more bullish ahead of earnings, with Citi lifting its price target to $215 and Oppenheimer raising its target to $200 while maintaining positive ratings. Other firms also boosted targets, and the consensus rating remains a Moderate Buy.
  • Investor attention is centered on Marvell’s upcoming earnings report, as analysts and traders look for confirmation of AI-driven demand and potential upside guidance. The stock has also been described as overbought by some observers, suggesting elevated expectations going into the release.
  • Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology.

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,753,035 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,065 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.68% of Marvell Technology worth $488,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 17,378 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Marvell Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $196.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.61 and a 52-week high of $198.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,757,828.80. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Marvell Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for June 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
No. You’re not imagining it…
No. You’re not imagining it…
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
3 Space Infrastructure Stocks Gaining Momentum Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Ryan Hasson | May 20, 2026
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 24, 2026
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
2 Software Stocks Turning AI Fears Into Fundamental Gains
By Dan Schmidt | May 21, 2026
tc pixel
"Golden Dawn": the code name that should be on every investor's radar
"Golden Dawn": the code name that should be on every investor's radar
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
By Bridget Bennett | May 25, 2026
3 Rare Earth Stocks That Win No Matter What China Does Next
3 Rare Earth Stocks That Win No Matter What China Does Next
By Bridget Bennett | May 24, 2026

Recent Videos

GET IN EARLY! Top 4 Robotics Stocks that are Bigger Than Nvidia (Even Their CEO Says So)
GET IN EARLY! Top 4 Robotics Stocks that are Bigger Than Nvidia (Even Their CEO Says So)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You‘ll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
Trump Made 3,700 Stock Trades in 90 Days. You'll Wish You Followed His Playbook.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines