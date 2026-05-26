Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,753,035 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,065 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.68% of Marvell Technology worth $488,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 17,378 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research set a $220.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Marvell Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $196.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.89. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.61 and a 52-week high of $198.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,757,828.80. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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