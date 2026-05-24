Legato Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,787,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,267,265,000 after acquiring an additional 373,088 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,129,000 after buying an additional 1,780,881 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,387,467 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $753,625,000 after buying an additional 592,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in NextEra Energy by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $742,913,000 after buying an additional 2,972,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $88.61 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.97 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $184.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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