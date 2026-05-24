Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $988,083,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 822.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,211,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $946,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,047,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279,918 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total value of $2,187,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,179,699 shares of company stock valued at $224,675,517 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $204.22.

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Chevron Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $191.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.06 and a 52-week high of $214.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50 day moving average price is $193.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Chevron's payout ratio is 123.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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