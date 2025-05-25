Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 14,483 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,483 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 69,542 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.16 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart's payout ratio is 40.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.94.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $214,214.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 632,718 shares in the company, valued at $61,607,751.66. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,583 shares of company stock valued at $16,701,404. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company's stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

