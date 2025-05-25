Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Buys New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 79,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,383,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 481 shares of the company's stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company's stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $713.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $676.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $789.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $803.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The company's revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,011.37.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

