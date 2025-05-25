Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Buys New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,974 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2%

LMT opened at $469.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company's 50-day moving average price is $461.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

