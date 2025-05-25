Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 20,449 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,449 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a market cap of $325.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.50.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

