Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. Broadcom comprises 0.7% of Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Broadcom to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $228.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $251.88.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here