Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,326 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business's 50-day moving average price is $144.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.21. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

