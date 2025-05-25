Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,245 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $103.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business's 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average is $110.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil's dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

