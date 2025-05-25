Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 2,877 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,877 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $938,491,000 after buying an additional 319,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 90,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $260.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

