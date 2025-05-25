Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 3,686 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.5%

TSLA stock opened at $339.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The company's 50 day moving average price is $277.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,833,325.68. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,466,850. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,623 shares of company stock valued at $116,650,831 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $293.97.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

