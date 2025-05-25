Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. Pfizer makes up about 0.9% of Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 159,984 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,013,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,881,000 after acquiring an additional 331,403 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company's fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Pfizer's quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here