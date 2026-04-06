Leo Wealth LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,087 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,306 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of AT&T by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company's stock worth $361,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,848,000 after buying an additional 66,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,133,054 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $512,077,000 after buying an additional 248,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in AT&T by 140.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,888,630 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $81,575,000 after buying an additional 1,689,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The business's 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.74.

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Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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