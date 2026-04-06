Leo Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 21,255 Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,255 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $41,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 96.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 53.7% in the third quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Stephens raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Emerson Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,036,792.48. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $131.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.66 and a 200 day moving average of $137.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 54.28%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Emerson Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Emerson Electric wasn't on the list.

While Emerson Electric currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here