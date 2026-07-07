Leonteq Securities AG Lowers Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Leonteq Securities AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,675 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,665,031. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.55. The stock has a market cap of $263.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at $307,919,306.72. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,901,953 shares of company stock worth $1,403,598,971. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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