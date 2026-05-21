Leonteq Securities AG Purchases Shares of 15,241 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,136,800. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of VRT opened at $315.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $316.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here