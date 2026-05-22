Leonteq Securities AG Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company's stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company's stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,140 shares of the company's stock worth $45,552,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $446.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $451.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $348.06 and a 1 year high of $503.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-14.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total transaction of $268,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,001,170. This represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,878,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,259,200. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 53,654 shares of company stock worth $23,269,523 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $506.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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