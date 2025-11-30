Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,766 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,934 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.9% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 320,165 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $70,241,000 after purchasing an additional 50,799 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 69,188 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $15,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 384,823 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $84,426,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. President Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. China Renaissance increased their price target on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $233.30 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $227.52 and its 200 day moving average is $223.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here