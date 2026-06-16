LFG Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

LFG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.5% of LFG Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $66,256,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $48,795,000. Tenzing Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,000. TritonPoint Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Zinnia Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,130.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,182.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,002.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,016.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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