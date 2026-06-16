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LFG Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • LFG Wealth Partners initiated a new position in Eli Lilly during the fourth quarter, buying 2,218 shares valued at about $2.38 million. The stake represents 1.5% of the firm’s holdings and is its 21st largest position.
  • Institutional interest in Eli Lilly remains strong, with multiple hedge funds adding shares and institutions now owning 82.53% of the stock. Analyst sentiment is still mostly positive, with a consensus Moderate Buy rating and an average price target of $1,227.74.
  • Recent company news highlights continued optimism around Lilly’s pipeline, including encouraging data for Jaypirca in a Phase 3 trial and new JAK2 inhibitor data that suggest growth potential beyond obesity drugs. At the same time, some commentators remain concerned that the stock’s valuation is already rich.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Eli Lilly and Company.

LFG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.5% of LFG Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $66,256,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $48,795,000. Tenzing Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,000. TritonPoint Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Zinnia Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

View Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,130.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,182.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,002.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,016.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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