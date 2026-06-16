LFG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

LFG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,832 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of LFG Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,077.31 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $618.00 and a twelve month high of $1,098.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $961.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $912.63. The firm has a market cap of $317.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $900.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. CICC Research upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $941.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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