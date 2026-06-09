LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $17.51 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,257.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,700 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 172,950 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,153.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,983 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,157.8% during the 4th quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. now owns 130,900 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120,493 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 891.8% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,282 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 96,465 shares during the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Rule One Partners LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 346,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 2,760 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,231,126. The trade was a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NFLX opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.72.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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