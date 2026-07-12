LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 146,597 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 865.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,541 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 146,597 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,175,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,114,244. The business's fifty day moving average is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $478.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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