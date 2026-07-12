LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $27.14 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 500.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 66,971 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 1.2% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Essex Bank raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of MU stock traded down $12.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $979.30. 31,541,681 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,181,996. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.14. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $923.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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