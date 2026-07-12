LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $5.90 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company $NYT

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,463 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in New York Times were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key New York Times News

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

New York Times Stock Up 0.7%

NYT stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,213,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,283. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $712.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $699.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. New York Times's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on New York Times from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on New York Times from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on New York Times

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $320,819.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,496. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $693,540.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,193,821.14. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,121 shares of company stock worth $1,310,920. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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