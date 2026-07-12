LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 154.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,446 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 120.9% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.1% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 45,782 shares of the company's stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $359.33. 2,334,269 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,848. The firm's 50-day moving average is $330.74 and its 200 day moving average is $317.23. The company has a market capitalization of $374.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $251.40 and a 1 year high of $382.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. President Capital cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $360.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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